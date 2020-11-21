INSANITIZED Track 2: [we are] CREATED ; Credits to

the Truth is stranger than fiction...youtube he most obvious and direct way to oppose the Truth of God, is simply to deny that He exists at all.



As one of the most prominent prophets of Scientism, Carl Sagan, tried to argue, instead of a Creator, why not conclude that the answer to the origin of the universe is unknowable, or that universe always existed?



Why not instead embrace the idea that everything that exists was flung into being by the inexplicable explosion of an infinitesimal point, billions of years ago..?

Why not regard everything we see as merely the byproduct of collapsing clouds of cosmic gas which gradually formed into giant fusion reactors that could forge the necessary elements to allow planets, and eventually life, to spontaneously arise…?



Life!



Indeed, why not conclude that all life on earth originated from a single accidental combination of molecules under just the right circumstances..?

Why not decide that actually, human beings are just a rather unique branch on the tree of biological evolution, that we are really just hairless primates effectively in denial of our animalistic ancestry…



Why not accept the “science” that says we are all the offspring of sea worms, and protozoa, and fish who figured how to grow feet..?



Why not, Mr. Sagan..?



Maybe because such a cosmology and overall worldview in the end absolutely reduces the underlying intrinsic value and purpose of BOTH the individual person, and humanity as a whole, to being of no more significance than a bacteria growing on the bottom of a rock.



Because it renders all human notions of love, justice, hope, meaning, happiness, pain, purpose, guilt, morality, poetry, and so much more, as absolutely meaningless when all is said and done.



Because such a worldview is hypocritical and self-defeating to the core. It actually prevents the adherent from having any basis from which to object to a single thing in the entire spectrum of human experience. It cannot praise virtue any more than it can denounce genocide, as all such concepts are utterly meaningless under the shadow of the Big Bang…



No…



“But ask the beasts, and they will teach you;

the birds of the heavens, and they will tell you;

or the bushes of the earth, and they will teach you;

and the fish of the sea will declare to you.

Who among all these does not know

that the hand of the LORD has done this? Job 12-7-10



[we are] CREATED...