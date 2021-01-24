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Trusting in the Gospel of Jesus
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50 views • January 24, 2021
The gospel is the good news that God has provided
salvation to sinners through Jesus Christ.
This is good news indeed!
God,
who created man in His own image,
who created everything that exists on the earth,
who created the earth itself,
who created the moon,
who created the planets,
who created the sun, the entire solar system,
all of the solar systems in the galaxy,
all of the galaxies in the universe,
the entire universe,
and whatever lies beyond that,
is,
above all,
holy.
salvation to sinners through Jesus Christ.
This is good news indeed!
God,
who created man in His own image,
who created everything that exists on the earth,
who created the earth itself,
who created the moon,
who created the planets,
who created the sun, the entire solar system,
all of the solar systems in the galaxy,
all of the galaxies in the universe,
the entire universe,
and whatever lies beyond that,
is,
above all,
holy.
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