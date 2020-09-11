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How to overcome daily battles!
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2 views • September 11, 2020
Many of us have given in to deception at one time or another. How can these strongholds be torn down? We must be willing to receive the light of truth in our minds. Our search for truth begins in Yahuwah's Word, which says that the truth of His Word will set us free (see John 8:32). This means we can be free from bondage, sin and strongholds in our minds. But just searching for truth won't set us free. We must be courageous enough to also believe the truth and act upon it.
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