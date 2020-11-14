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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 65 - 02 November 2020
Need to Know: Fetzer Report
Need to Know: Fetzer Report
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Need to Know Episode 65 (13 November 2020) with David Scorpio and Michael Ivey. President Elect Biden begins lying already. Killary says she feels better Trump lost. The Big Steal: Vote Fraud 2020. PA Secretary of State overstepped Ballot Authority, Judge rules. Georgia hand tallies Presidential votes. Dominion voting systems designed for fraud. Mike Flynn rooting for The Donald. FEC Chairman says 2020 US Election is illegitimate due to widespread fraud. Trump 2024? 2020 rigged poll results. Mercola: Covid-19 testing a tragic waste. Mask wearing fanaticism the new normie religion. Ivy League cancels Winter sports. Pelosi self destructs? Wisconsin Dem Governor Evers furious after Supreme Court shuts down his stay-at-home order. Florida Anti-mob bill gives civilians immunity if the shoot looters or run over protestors (about time!)
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trumpnewsantifaanalysisblmconspiracybidenfetzersorostraitorscommentaryscorpioplandemicscamdemicmichael ivey2020 election fraud
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