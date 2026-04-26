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Combat correspondent and former Green Beret Michael Yon on White House correspondents' dinner shooting:
"This is another fake shooting event with Trump."
"It's obviously fake."
"Trump is just part of the actual information operation."
"Karoline Leavitt, by the way, shortly before the fake shooting, was saying there would be shots fired at this press event."
"This is a waste of time. We're in a huge war. Trump's an information operation."
Source @Real World News
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