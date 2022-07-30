Zelensky Goes Rogue for Vogue; Man Doesn’t Win ‘Woman of Year;’ ‘Neg. GDP is Good’–Biden.

Wide Angle Shorts with Brendon Fallon

He rose from presidential obscurity to become the Frodo-esque, iconic commander-in-chief against the Russian goliath war machine. But Zelensky’s latest foray in modeling for Vogue has us questioning if the fame is going to his head.

She annihilated the competition in the Women’s 500-yard freestyle; but earlier, as a man, she didn’t do quite so well! Even so, in this age of equity and inclusion, was the NCAA fair to overlook Lia Thomas for ‘Woman of the Year’ 2022?

‘Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative’ is exactly what the Biden administration is doing in its casting of America’s looming recession. If two quarters of negative growth equal recession then maybe it’s time to change the definition of recession!