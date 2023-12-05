Exopolitics Today: Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla Dec 2, 2023

Michael Salla
Dec 2, 2023
Week in Review Topics
Battle over the fate of the UAP Disclosure Act began on Nov 27
Interview with John DeSouza on links between Ukraine, Israel-Palestine and False flag alien invasion
Ancient Akkadian test, the Atra Hasis, reveals agenda of Prince Ea
Star Nations News revals ET activities in our solar system
Effort to remove Eminent Domain from UAP Disclosure Act will strengthen hand of aerospace corporations
Retired Rear Admiral speaks out on the need for UFO transparency
Britain’s Daily Mail reveals role of CIA in tracking UFOs and crash retrieval operations
Tucker Carlson speaks with Tim Burchett on who’s behind the effort to shut down the UAP Disclosure Act
Michael Salla interviewed on Redacted about UAP Disclosure Act
The Hill publishes article calling out four Republicans opposing UAP Disclosure Act
Interview with Devara Thunderbeat about ET contact and sound and Earth activations
Passing of Henry Kissinger will have a big impact on disclosing the truth about UFOs and extraterrestrial visitation
Clarification by UAP Caucus on the 25-year rule for declassification in the UAP Disclosure Act
Press Conference on passing the UAP Disclosure Act and opposition to its enactment
Russel Brand exposes travesty of turning over crashed UFO artifacts to corporations that seek to profit from it
Visit and interviews featuring David Adair’s encounter with the engine of an ancient extraterrestrial spacecraft
Current State of Play of UAP Disclosure Act
Nov 25 Webinar on the Exopolitical State of the Planet now on Vimeo
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gvwf6DXA-9I
