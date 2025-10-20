Sasquatch + Company Facial Expressions

Outside of Red River, New Mexico, 1964

Smiling, laughing, smoking, grrr, glasses, and more.

Seeking to focus on a main face, though usually others close by

affecting the scene. It takes me more than a glance to see some

of what is there. Other faces might jump out at you, so look out !

These several pictures among hundreds, surprisingly.

Tiny images originally, tiny results.



At first glance looked like two hairy Sasquatch and

some others nearby, with many small ones

all bunched up around those two.

Turns out it's many small ones appearing as one.

It's a common way of life, manifesting images with their

Watcher applied hive minded abilities.

They apply these abilities through inoculation of shots into them,

marking 'em. At it, at least since before Sumerian cylinder days.



Cover picture:1969 Fort Worth Star Telegram, front page.

