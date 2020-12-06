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QUICK and DELICIOUS Pumpkin Pie Smoothie!! So GOOD
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25 views • December 06, 2020
Today Caleb and Elisha Berkeley will be showing you how to make a pumpkin pie smoothie! If you have pumpkins this is a great recipe for you! If you don't have it you can get some you make this recipe!!! Hope you enjoy this recipe!!
Recipe:
1 cup soy or almond milk
1 cup pumpkin puree
*View this recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/fall-is-here-a-pumpkin-recipe-fall-pumpkin-pie-smoothie/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
Recipe:
1 cup soy or almond milk
1 cup pumpkin puree
*View this recipe at https://berkeleychefs.com/fall-is-here-a-pumpkin-recipe-fall-pumpkin-pie-smoothie/
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
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