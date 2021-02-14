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BREAKING: Senate votes to acquit Trump
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121 views • February 14, 2021
CAPITOL HILL: The second impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump comes to a close as the Senate votes to acquit Trump of impeachment charges, by a vote of 43-57, which is short of the two-thirds majority required for conviction. Seven Republicans joined all 50 Democrats in voting for a guilty verdict. - via Newsmax TV's live coverage
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