How to Cook Ground Beef in the Instant Pot - Perfect for Beginners!

Are you a beginner looking for a simple and delicious way to cook ground beef? Look no further! In this video, we'll show you how to cook ground beef in the Instant Pot. This recipe is quick, easy, and requires just a few simple ingredients. Whether you're making tacos, spaghetti sauce, or chili, this Instant Pot ground beef is the perfect base for your favorite meals.



Ingredients: 1 - 3 pounds of ground beef and 1 cup of water Place your trivet in the Instant Pot. Pour in one cup of water. Place your frozen beef on top of the trivet. Put the lid on and turn the knob to sealing. Push the Manual Button, or pressure cook button, and set the time for 25 minutes. Once the timer is done, let it release on its own for 10-15 minutes. Turn the knob to let any more steam out. Take your meat out of the Instant Pot and place it in a bowl. Cut or chop the meat up. You can freeze the meat in freezer bags for up to 3 months in your freezer.

