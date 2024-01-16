DON HUBER🌽🧬☠ ON GMOS

I've had this video simmering on the back burner for quite some time; this is the 'GMNo! part of the channel - you ARE what you eat!





More at https://GM-No.blogspot.com





https://ag.purdue.edu/btny/Pages/Profile.aspx?strAlias=huberd&intDirDeptID=10





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://www.meganfriesth.com/work/gmos





At the 2013 Sustainable Agriculture Symposium, Dr. Don Huber from Purdue University talks about the only two peer-reviewed research studies, to date, that cover GMOs and the healthy implications found in rats and pigs from eating GMOs.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeUO6DYdV8o