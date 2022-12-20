Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: ELON MUSK = AOC = ELIZABETH WARREN = CARBON TAX = $$$$ for THEM
APEX MENTALITY
Published 16 hours ago |

In this discussion, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, provides a SYSTEMS ANALYSIS of the common thread between Elon Musk, AOC, Elizabeth Warren, IPCC - based on a quasi-religion of carbon taxing to subjugate every human on the planet. Elon Musk serves the interests of the elites to sheeple conservatives in the FOLD.

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthaocleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystem4threichdrshivabottomsupgeteducatedcarbontax

