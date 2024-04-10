Israel Gaza War Jordanian planes drop Aid in Rafah Gaza Family Opens The Aid
mohamadrana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2GzscM4pys
طائرات الأردن في سماء قطاع غزة
Jordanian planes in the skies of the Gaza Strip!!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.