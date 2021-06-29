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Former NSA Bill Binney Dr. Katherine Horton Speak On Being Wifi Tortured Mercilessly
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72 views • June 29, 2021
Testifying to wifi torture!! Is it possible . . . yes . . . is it probable . . . yes especially when we are non compliant freedom fighters; I am sure such things could happen. I do believe they will do anything to shut us down, and switch us off!!!
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