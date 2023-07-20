NatWest CEO offers grovelling apology to Nigel Farage over banking row. Or is she...??? 'This is NOT over!'

‘Alison Rose is either very badly advised or doesn’t understand how bad this looks.
This is not over for her.’ Lord Daniel Moylan says NatWest CEO Dame Alison Rose could be set for more trouble after she offered an apology to Nigel Farage.
