Time Lapse video of Cloud formations in the hills of eastern Ohio-Another FARMER PICKING CORN....Watch the black dot in the bottom left of the picture zip back and forth in his field. He fills his hopper and occasionally drives to the back corner to empty his hopper into a waiting semi truck. After dark he finishes and he and his semi drive away.
