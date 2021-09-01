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A Presence So Pervasive and So Vast Most Don’t See It
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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232 views • September 01, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

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The Covenant Document the_secret_covenant_of_the_illuminati point by point and how it overlaps with modern society and trends moving through the first part of the 2020's. A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio. Ransom Godwin from
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🔵 David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss skills you will need after power is disrupted and how purchasing power of all fiat currencies will slow most peoples prepping.

“Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men's views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

― Woodrow Wilson, The New Freedom

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