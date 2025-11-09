OUR LORD JESUS VALIDATED THE 10 MITZVOT, BUT REJECTED THE 613 JEWISH LAWS 2, Matthew 22:36-40; Luke 4:16; Acts 13:14; Colossians 2:16-17; 20251108

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Mathew 22:36-40:

Master, which is the great commandment in the law?

37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

38 This is the first and great commandment.

39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.

40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

Acts 13:42

42 And when the Jews were gone out of the synagogue, the Gentiles besought that these words might be preached to them the next sabbath.

Acts 13:44

44 And the next sabbath day came almost the whole city together to hear the word of God.

Acts 17:2

2 And Paul, as his manner was, went in unto them, and three sabbath days reasoned with them out of the Scriptures.

Acts 18:4

4 And he reasoned in the synagogue every sabbath, and persuaded the Jews and the Greeks.

Isaiah 56:1-7:

Thus saith the Lord, Keep ye judgment, and do justice: for my salvation is near to come, and my righteousness to be revealed.

2 Blessed is the man that doeth this, and the son of man that layeth hold on it; that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and keepeth his hand from doing any evil.

3 Neither let the son of the stranger, that hath joined himself to the Lord, speak, saying, The Lord hath utterly separated me from his people: neither let the eunuch say, Behold, I am a dry tree.

4 For thus saith the Lord unto the eunuchs that keep my sabbaths, and choose the things that please me, and take hold of my covenant;

5 Even unto them will I give in mine house and within my walls a place and a name better than of sons and of daughters: I will give them an everlasting name, that shall not be cut off.

6 Also the sons of the stranger, that join themselves to the Lord, to serve him, and to love the name of the Lord, to be his servants, every one that keepeth the sabbath from polluting it, and taketh hold of my covenant;

7 Even them will I bring to my holy mountain, and make them joyful in my house of prayer: their burnt offerings and their sacrifices shall be accepted upon mine altar; for mine house shall be called an house of prayer for all people. Amen!

