Are more Volcanoes erupting each year?
mikam
6 Subscribers
99 views
Published Yesterday

Study the data in this video, review the scientific explanation, and then decide. My scientific article published by eh Uncensored Magazine around 2012 has disappeared from their website by the W.E.F. have now copied my statements almost exactly from my paper. https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2023/08/climate-change-trigger-earthquakes-volcanoes/

https://phys.org/news/2023-11-global-warminginduced-sea-earthquake.html

Keywords
increaseactivityvolcanic

