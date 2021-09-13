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"My niece had her second child last month and throughout her pregnancy she resisted being vaccinated
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256 views • September 13, 2021
From someone in the UK
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"My niece had her second child last month and throughout her pregnancy she resisted being vaccinated. A month before the baby was born she was told that she would need a cesarean section and the hospital and doctors insisted that they would not allow her into the hospital unless she had the jab.
With such pressure, and the worry of her baby's health, she felt forced to comply and take the CV v@x. Now the baby is in hospital, has uncontrollable intermittent 'jitters' that are worsening and needs a brain scan as they cannot fathom what is causing this 😢
Every test that has been done has come back negative so they are being transferred to the Great Ormond Street hospital to do further investigations."
————————————
"My niece had her second child last month and throughout her pregnancy she resisted being vaccinated. A month before the baby was born she was told that she would need a cesarean section and the hospital and doctors insisted that they would not allow her into the hospital unless she had the jab.
With such pressure, and the worry of her baby's health, she felt forced to comply and take the CV v@x. Now the baby is in hospital, has uncontrollable intermittent 'jitters' that are worsening and needs a brain scan as they cannot fathom what is causing this 😢
Every test that has been done has come back negative so they are being transferred to the Great Ormond Street hospital to do further investigations."
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