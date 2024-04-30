Create New Account
YE ARE NOT YOUR OWN
RandyWatchReport
Published Yesterday

1Co 6:19  What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? 

1Co 6:20  For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's. 

