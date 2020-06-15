© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chosen Heritage
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • June 15, 2020
As the servants of the Most High God, we are His chosen people, His heritage, the sheep of His pasture. In this Bible study, we look at what it means for us to be called by the Creator of All, to be chosen of him. May this word be encouraging to your heart today!
Passages:
Isaiah 41:8-12
Isaiah 54:4-17
Psalms 81:13-16
Passages:
Isaiah 41:8-12
Isaiah 54:4-17
Psalms 81:13-16
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.