Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Vitamins vs. Vaccines - Destroying #FakeScience. #CoronaVirus

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Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai MIT PhD discusses why it's BEYOND CRIMINAL the Medical Establishment is NOT “mandating” VITAMIN D - a PROVEN SOLUTION for acute respiratory infections eg #CoronaVirus- especially for OUR seniors, immunocompromised & front-line workers. Disgraceful!
I’ll share the SCIENCE & teach you WHY.