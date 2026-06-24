Iranian Pres. Pezeshkian said framework for the 60-day ceasefire does not even mention the missiles - yesterday

Iranian President Pezeshkian today (yesterday), he said the framework for the 60-day ceasefire does not even mention the missiles.



💬 "It was never on the table. It was never on the agenda. Iran's side never wanted to discuss it," Sharif said.

💬 "There cannot be double standards whereby some countries can possess ballistic missile capabilities while Iran should not," he added. "Such duplicity is unacceptable."

Adding:

💥🛩 US pilot saw Iranian drone “jellyfish” before F-15 went down — reports



A rescued US F-15 pilot told intelligence officials he saw something the Pentagon apparently did not expect before ejecting over Iran: multiple Iranian drones moving together in the air like a single organism, American media reported, citing four sources.



One source described the formation as:



💬 “Multiple drones interconnected and moving as one with smaller drones below the bigger drones like legs.”



Then came the blunt assessment:



💬 “Real alien sh*t.”



Another source said the pilot described a “minefield of drones” in the air.



The exact cause of the F-15 downing is still under investigation, but early reports suggested the drone formation may have helped Iran bring down the American jet.



This was not a small incident. It marked the first time a US aircraft was shot down over Iran during the conflict.



And it got worse.



The F-15 pilot was rescued hours later by US special forces. His weapons systems officer reportedly evaded Iranian capture in the mountains for more than a day before being rescued.



During that same rescue effort, a second US aircraft — an A-10 — was also downed, though its pilot ejected safely outside Iranian airspace.



Inside the US intelligence community, the pilot’s account reportedly triggered a bitter debate.



❓ Was it a real Iranian breakthrough? A test system? A mirage? A concussed pilot misreading the battlefield?



The pilot had reportedly been concussed in the crash — and this was already his second time being shot out of the sky during the Iran war, after an earlier friendly-fire incident involving Kuwaiti forces.



Still, the technology described has a name: “one-to-many meshed networking.”



In plain English: drones coordinating as a group, moving together, and potentially overwhelming expensive Western aircraft and air defenses.



☠️ Drone warfare expert Emma Bates warned that such systems could force the US to spend “huge, huge dollars” defending against something able to coordinate like that.



@geopolitics_prime



Adding:

🤡 New Israeli spy chief plots Iran regime-change — again?



Mossad boss Roman Gofman has a new strategy to bring down the Iranian government, Israeli newspaper Maariv reports.



Just four months after the US-Israeli war on Iran that failed in its aim of regime change – and ended with concessions to Iran – Gofman thinks it will work this time.



His predecessor David Barnea also believed regime change was possible, betting on social media to provoke protests and Kurdish separatist guerillas.



Now Gofman wants to "transform parts of the agency" and try again.



🌏 He has assembled a team of five outside consultants – never before employed by Mossad – to review the agency's structure and come up with plans.



🌏 They have free access to departments and meetings, surprising some leaders given Mossad's strict secrecy



🌏 One proposal is for a ‘shadow’ system where retired department heads would advise current ones



🌏 Gofman is exploring whether Mossad should widen its scope to countering foreign criticism of Israel



🌏 He has already aborted several operations in the preparation stage over doubts about their necessity or planning



Third time lucky? 🤦‍♂️ @geopolitics_prime