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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report for 2021 Newsletter 06: February 11, 2021
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843 views • February 12, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Warning!!! The deep harmonic-tremor activity has slowed to a crawl, with new-volcanic-eruption events remaining high, which means there is a disconnect between the deep harmonic tremors producing increased magma-wave action, inside the Superplume, and the extreme high number of new volcanic-eruption events. This is more evidence that the Superplume reached a tipping point in Week 42, and the global formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.10.2021):
Warp Speed to Reboot Humanity: https://youtu.be/FKqST3F5_ok
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Mexico president warns against false claims of open US doors: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-mexico-elections-central-america-latin-america-4ef027b9e95a4ef63da4cab80d68b177
https://apnews.com/article/honduras-hurricane-iota-mexico-storms-immigration-3cf340e556ee767d1dd3dce351c934b5
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Because There Is A Safer, More Economical & Efficacious Remedy Than Vaccines: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/because-there-is-a-safer-more-economical-efficacious-remedy-than-vaccines/
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Pharmacies Participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html
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Masks 4Eva: CDC Now Recommends Wearing Two Masks: https://www.technocracy.news/masks-4eva-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-two-masks/
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Why the U.S. Is Struggling to Track Coronavirus Variants: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/why-us-struggling-track-coronavirus-variants-180976984/
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How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus? https://apnews.com/article/how-experts-track-coronavirus-variants-0f4bf0d76e5625df519c975c8bfe5580
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In UK, roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-london-coronavirus-vaccine-657f8e9f454e9017b11a7489bb415f59
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Congo officials confirm 2nd death from Ebola in the east: https://apnews.com/article/ebola-virus-coronavirus-pandemic-84e2fafe934abbe78cc8fb4d505a22a6
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How Come We Can't Track Vaccines Like We Track Packages? https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/10/how-come-we-cant-track-vaccines-like-we-track-packages-n1424616
--
New mystery diseases and other dangerous pestilences are erupting around the world: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/mystery-disease-pestilences-world-next-pandemic-video.html
--
The PCR Test Can Kill You and Can Be Used to Vaccinate You: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-pcr-test-can-kill-you-and-can-be-used-to-vaccinate-you_vl1nLMmPi4ODclu.html
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Conservatives slam Biden administration over possible restrictions on Florida: https://trulytimes.com/conservatives-slam-biden-administration-over-possible-restrictions-on-florida-travel-due-to-coronavirus-fears.html
--
National Guard door to door operations during COVID-19: https://youtu.be/7en2poy5IhU
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Warning!!! The deep harmonic-tremor activity has slowed to a crawl, with new-volcanic-eruption events remaining high, which means there is a disconnect between the deep harmonic tremors producing increased magma-wave action, inside the Superplume, and the extreme high number of new volcanic-eruption events. This is more evidence that the Superplume reached a tipping point in Week 42, and the global formation is growing OUT OF CONTROL with rising horn formations pressurizing the rocky-type magma supporting the crust. We will see increasing warnings from global geologists regarding volcanism and dormant volcanoes coming to life, as our planet is being primed for a series of terraforming events!
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (02.10.2021):
Warp Speed to Reboot Humanity: https://youtu.be/FKqST3F5_ok
--
Mexico president warns against false claims of open US doors: https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-mexico-elections-central-america-latin-america-4ef027b9e95a4ef63da4cab80d68b177
https://apnews.com/article/honduras-hurricane-iota-mexico-storms-immigration-3cf340e556ee767d1dd3dce351c934b5
--
Because There Is A Safer, More Economical & Efficacious Remedy Than Vaccines: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/no_author/because-there-is-a-safer-more-economical-efficacious-remedy-than-vaccines/
--
Pharmacies Participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html
--
Masks 4Eva: CDC Now Recommends Wearing Two Masks: https://www.technocracy.news/masks-4eva-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-two-masks/
--
Why the U.S. Is Struggling to Track Coronavirus Variants: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/why-us-struggling-track-coronavirus-variants-180976984/
--
How are experts tracking variants of the coronavirus? https://apnews.com/article/how-experts-track-coronavirus-variants-0f4bf0d76e5625df519c975c8bfe5580
--
In UK, roving teams bring COVID-19 vaccine shots to homeless: https://apnews.com/article/world-news-pandemics-coronavirus-pandemic-london-coronavirus-vaccine-657f8e9f454e9017b11a7489bb415f59
--
Congo officials confirm 2nd death from Ebola in the east: https://apnews.com/article/ebola-virus-coronavirus-pandemic-84e2fafe934abbe78cc8fb4d505a22a6
--
How Come We Can't Track Vaccines Like We Track Packages? https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/10/how-come-we-cant-track-vaccines-like-we-track-packages-n1424616
--
New mystery diseases and other dangerous pestilences are erupting around the world: https://strangesounds.org/2021/02/mystery-disease-pestilences-world-next-pandemic-video.html
--
The PCR Test Can Kill You and Can Be Used to Vaccinate You: https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-pcr-test-can-kill-you-and-can-be-used-to-vaccinate-you_vl1nLMmPi4ODclu.html
--
Conservatives slam Biden administration over possible restrictions on Florida: https://trulytimes.com/conservatives-slam-biden-administration-over-possible-restrictions-on-florida-travel-due-to-coronavirus-fears.html
--
National Guard door to door operations during COVID-19: https://youtu.be/7en2poy5IhU
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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