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EASY VEGAN FAST FOOD RECIPES (VEGAN BIG MAC!!)
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145 views • October 12, 2019
In this video, I'm showing you guys how to make three different fast food inspired dishes - ALL VEGAN! These are actually very easy to make and are a great way to enjoy some of your old favourites but in a more ethical, more sustainable and healthier way. I'm showing you how to make some tofu nuggets, KFC inspired vegan macaroni salad and a VEGAN BIG MAC, OF COURSE!!
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