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Pfizer Whistleblower Confirms ‘Aborted Fetal Cells’ In The 'Gene Therapy Poison'
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2 views • October 08, 2021
Whistleblower Melissa Strickler goes on record, revealing Internal emails from Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Director of WorldWide research discussing “covid vaccine”
S/o to "Project Veritas' for this Gem: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Please show support to Melissa Strickler: www.givesendgo.com/PfizerWhistleblower
West Virginia Senator shows documented proof of Aborted Fetal Cells in the Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PubJDZ4cs81G/
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
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Discord: Brayoda #5980
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New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from COVID-19 Vaccines: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The Vaccine Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.afinalwarning.com/558179.html
S/o to "Project Veritas' for this Gem: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Please show support to Melissa Strickler: www.givesendgo.com/PfizerWhistleblower
West Virginia Senator shows documented proof of Aborted Fetal Cells in the Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PubJDZ4cs81G/
Find me on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgezUkVGrrGsYM47GwkEeuw
Find me on Bit-chute: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ (All Videos)
Find me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Discord: Brayoda #5980
If you’d like to support the Channel: cash.app/$TakeNoteTV
New Study Confirms the VAERS System is Only Reporting Approximately 1% of Anaphylaxis from COVID-19 Vaccines: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/2021/04/05/new-study-confirms-the-vaers-system-is-only-reporting-approximately-1-of-anaphylaxis-from-covid-19-vaccines/
Harvard Study: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Harvard-Vaccine-Injury-Study-Page-6-Reveals-1-Percent-Report-Rate.pdf
ICAN Letter to Dr. Walensky: https://greatmountainpublishing.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Dr.-Walensky-re-anaphylaxis.pdf
The Vaccine Death Report reveals that MILLIONS of people have died from Gene Therapy Poisons: https://www.afinalwarning.com/558179.html
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