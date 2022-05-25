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Aug 2020 Robb Elementary School Uvalde Texas One EYE Freak Show Before The Shooting
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322 views • May 25, 2022
Aug 2020 Robb Elementary School Uvalde Texas One EYE Freak Show Before The Shooting
Robb Elementary
August 28 2020
https://www.facebook.com/RobbElementary/videos/342120807156852
Robb Elementary
So proud of our students! “Every student is an artist.” Please checkout this Fine Arts Production by our awesome teacher, Ms. Elaine Valenzuela and our Robb Artists! #RobbRocks #UCISD #TogetherWeRise #ArtisLove
https://www.ucisd.net/Domain/11
(830) 591-4947
Robb Elementary
August 28 2020
https://www.facebook.com/RobbElementary/videos/342120807156852
Robb Elementary
So proud of our students! “Every student is an artist.” Please checkout this Fine Arts Production by our awesome teacher, Ms. Elaine Valenzuela and our Robb Artists! #RobbRocks #UCISD #TogetherWeRise #ArtisLove
https://www.ucisd.net/Domain/11
(830) 591-4947
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