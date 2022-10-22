OP Freedom





October 17, 2022





AETHEREAL: The Battle for Heaven and Earth (Biblical Cosmology Documentary)





A well-made and highly informative documentary, the creator seeks to pool together discoveries and truths about the ancient days of creation, the Watchers/Nephilim, biblical cosmology, occult mystical subversion, and the coming days. I highly recommend watching.





Chapters:

1. The Ancient Conflict 4:36

2. A New Nation 11:00

3. The Cosmic Rewrite 17:30

4. The Quantum Deception 25:49

5. Sorcery Reborn 35:09

6. The Power of the Air 51:27

7. New Age "Zience" 1:12:33

8. Oracles of the Technium 1:28:27

9. The Templum Defiled 1:42:10

10. The Choice 1:47:53





"What is that which has been? the very thing which shall be: and what is that which has been done? the very thing which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun." - Ecclesiastes 1:9





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ofoui-aethereal-the-battle-for-heaven-and-earth-biblical-cosmology-documentary.html



