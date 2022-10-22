© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OP Freedom
October 17, 2022
AETHEREAL: The Battle for Heaven and Earth (Biblical Cosmology Documentary)
A well-made and highly informative documentary, the creator seeks to pool together discoveries and truths about the ancient days of creation, the Watchers/Nephilim, biblical cosmology, occult mystical subversion, and the coming days. I highly recommend watching.
Chapters:
1. The Ancient Conflict 4:36
2. A New Nation 11:00
3. The Cosmic Rewrite 17:30
4. The Quantum Deception 25:49
5. Sorcery Reborn 35:09
6. The Power of the Air 51:27
7. New Age "Zience" 1:12:33
8. Oracles of the Technium 1:28:27
9. The Templum Defiled 1:42:10
10. The Choice 1:47:53
"What is that which has been? the very thing which shall be: and what is that which has been done? the very thing which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun." - Ecclesiastes 1:9
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ofoui-aethereal-the-battle-for-heaven-and-earth-biblical-cosmology-documentary.html