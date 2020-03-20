Get Ready! Forced Quarantines Are Next.

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As major U.S. cities prepare for a total lockdown to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, police, state troopers and Army and Air National Guard are preparing for martial law. And that means you need to prepare for mass quarantines. It's coming.
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