Tucker Carlson: If I Get Fired For Telling The Truth Then So Be It

25 Apr 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7Latv50op0&ab_channel=Redacted
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News and once again we find antiwar voices being silenced on the eve of war. It turns out there is precedence for this. In 2003, MSNBC fired Phil Donahue for being the only antiwar voice when other networks were all-in. Carlson had a similar track record of calling out antiwar corruption, Covid corruption, authoritarianism, and more. Who will do that now in TV news?
