IN-SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey | Lubomir Arsov
Dare to embark on a visionary journey through the fragmented unconscious of the West, and with courage, face the Shadow.
Do you play pretend? Fragment, bury, hide. Unpleasant, dangerous, unwanted. Suppress and stay: In Shadow
C.G. Jung: "The shadow is a moral problem that challenges the whole ego-personality, for no one can become conscious of the shadow without considerable moral effort. To become conscious of it involves recognizing the dark aspects of the personality as present and real. This act is the essential condition for any kind of self-knowledge."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.