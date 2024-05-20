IN-SHADOW - A Modern Odyssey | Lubomir Arsov



Dare to embark on a visionary journey through the fragmented unconscious of the West, and with courage, face the Shadow.



Do you play pretend? Fragment, bury, hide. Unpleasant, dangerous, unwanted. Suppress and stay: In Shadow



C.G. Jung: "The shadow is a moral problem that challenges the whole ego-personality, for no one can become conscious of the shadow without considerable moral effort. To become conscious of it involves recognizing the dark aspects of the personality as present and real. This act is the essential condition for any kind of self-knowledge."

