THE DOORDASH GIRL FINALLY GOT CONVICTED [ACTUALLY JUST INDICTED] 🎙 JAMARI

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Recent a "tiktok" of a "doordash driver" now known as the "doordash girl" went viral causing a lot of drama online. Now she has seen her day in court as the situation gets worse for her in this update, as she has been indicted for both recording and sending out the video.
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