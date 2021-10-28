THE GREAT TAKEOVER

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Under the guise of seemingly irrefutable policies for "positive change" and warm and fuzzy sounding slogans they have hoodwinked the public into giving up everything; soon-to-be their life, too. This is the "Great Reset" or the artificial destruction of modern civilization, as we know it, under the guise of climate alarmism and unsustainable practices, to impose a draconian takeover which will nullify, at minimum, half of the Earth's current population from 2030-2050. If we do not resist, this Hell will become a reality and the demonic horde running it will be imbued with unimaginable power.