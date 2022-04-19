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Russia detains Brits accused of fighting for Ukrainian army
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121 views • April 19, 2022
Destroying Deep State censorship! RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS
"Two British mercenaries - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - captured by Russian forces in the Donbass city of Mariupol are asking Britain's BoJo to facilitate their release." - RT News
"Two British mercenaries - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - captured by Russian forces in the Donbass city of Mariupol are asking Britain's BoJo to facilitate their release." - RT News
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