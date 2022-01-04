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A Somber Warning From Jesus
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91 views • January 04, 2022
At the end of his famous "Sermon on the Mount", Jesus gave this somber warning to everybody listening. He said that the people who put his teachings into practice would live, and those who did not put his teachings into practice would die.
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