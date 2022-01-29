© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE GOOD, THE BAD, & THE UGLY: THE BRAVE FIGHT FOR FREEDOM WHILE TYRANTS SEEK TO DECEIVE THE MASSES
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 29, 2022
The globalists engage in high treason and play a sick game of stirring up hate by any means they can find including staging it (smolletting). In a never ending attack on freedom and free speech, Soros funded groups like the ADL pretend to care but have a much deeper evil agenda in mind. There are good and bad examples of all peoples, some are heroes and some are tyrants. And some, seek to dominate the world while blaming innocents for their own projected crimes.
FLASHBACK KWR CONTENT FROM LATE 2019
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
FLASHBACK KWR CONTENT FROM LATE 2019
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.