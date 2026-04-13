The GLOBAL WAR to Shut Off Food, Industry and Energy to EXTERMINATE Half the Human Population

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- Closing of the Strait of Hormuz and Future Choke Points (0:01)
- Global Depopulation Agenda and Lessons from COVID-19 (2:16)
- Trump and Israel's Role in the Global Agenda (4:17)
- Economic and Food Supply Implications (7:11)
- Choke Points and Global Control (9:51)
- Trump's Role in Depopulation and Energy Consumption (12:47)
- Future Colonization and Humanity's Role (16:53)
- Government and Corporate Actions Against Humanity (21:20)
- Preparation for the Future (26:22)
- Natural Healing and Survival Techniques (28:04)
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