🎵 No Kings Day

duel erupts with Jack unleashing blistering electric guitar riffs—distorted, aggressive metal tones layered with divebombs, fast alternate picking, and chromatic runs, Eugene counters with soulful blues phrasing, sliding between expressive bends and earthy, groove-driven motifs on clean, emotive guitar, For the climax, the arrangement pivots: Eugene launches into a virtuosic neoclassical passage—rapid-scale runs, dynamic arpeggios, and intricate fingerstyle flourishes with bright, crisp tone—backed by fevered drum fills and orchestral hits, ultimately overpowering Jack's grinding wall of sound, The piece ends on an electrifying, ascending sequence, leaving tension in the air





Verse 1: In the land of the free, where the brave hearts beat, A man stood tall, with a name, Donald Trump. Not a king, nor a saint, but a voice, unafraid, In the halls of power, he made his stand. Chorus: No King Day, we rally, for truth and for right, Against the machine, that's taken flight. Democracy's call, echoes in our hearts, We stand, we fight, for the country we've got. Verse 2: He spoke of the walls, that kept us apart, Of the deals, and the dreams, that would leave his mark. But the swamp, it fought back, with all its might, In the shadows it lurked, in the dead of the night. Bridge: First Amendment, under siege, we see, Labelled terrorists, for daring to be free. Mike Johnson's words, echo hollow and vain, Millions united, in love, not in hate, we remain. Chorus: No King Day, we rally, for truth and for right, Against the machine, that's taken flight. Democracy's call, echoes in our hearts, We stand, we fight, for the country we've got. Verse 3: The lies from Washington, grow ever more bold, The Constitution's honor, grows ever cold. But we won't back down, we won't be silenced, Our voices will rise, our resolve, unbroken. Outro: So here's to the man, who dared to defy, The system that's broken, the lies that fly high. No King Day, we stand, for what we believe, For America, for peace, for justice, we grieve.