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Don't Let Them Kill The Kids
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71 views • February 18, 2022
Dr Vernon Coleman explains, analyses and destroys the UK Government's plan to jab 5-year-olds with a poisonous drug.
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug side effects.
SUBSCRIBE to Dr Coleman's BrandNewTube Channel:
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
For more truths, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Posted with permission from the creator
Dr Vernon Coleman is the world's leading expert on iatrogenesis and drug side effects.
SUBSCRIBE to Dr Coleman's BrandNewTube Channel:
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrVernonColeman
For more truths, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org
Posted with permission from the creator
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