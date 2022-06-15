The battle between the USD and digital currencies is in full swing

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https://gnews.org/post/p3z83504
In the grand live broadcast on June 12, Miles Guo pointed out that there are two huge unavoidable problems with the U.S. dollar.
Firstly is that the era of digital currency has arrived. The U.S. will legislate a siege on all digital currencies, which will invite global digital currency technologies to confront the U.S. dollar. And the dollar must face the reality of co-existing with digital currencies, which will also definitely weaken the position of the United States. There are already institutions in the U.K. that are using quantum computers to store data, which bring a revolution and transformation for digital currencies. And digital currencies are very simple in terms of end-to-end and personalized payment methods, and this changes everything in terms of payments.