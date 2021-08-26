COVID TYRANNY MEETS RESISTANCE WORLDWIDE WHILE LIBERALS MINDLESSLY REJOICE AS FDA FULLY APPROVES JAB

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UPDATE: OWEN FREE AT LAST!
Covid Tyranny Meets Resistance Worldwide
Dr. Sean Brooks Warns Vaccinated Will Die Soon!
Tucker Carlson confirms FBI STAGED JANUARY 6th
Nuremberg Code Punishable By Death
Locked Down Under! Aussies Warn America: You’re Next!
Dereliction Of Duty
BREAKING: Trump Accuses Pfizer of Fraud says COVID Booster Shots are Profiteering Scam
Targeted, Banned & Ridiculed! Doctor Who Invented mRNA Technology Speaks Out.
Silenced By Bosses, Doctors Speak Out Against Vaccines On Medical Forum
Boiling Frogs And Drowning Rats: The Science Of Submission
Man Who Regrets COVID Vax Posts Somber Video From Hospital
Gates Foundation Secretly Partnered with ChiCom Govt to Push COVID Propaganda and Censor the Web
Congresswoman Introduces Three Impeachment Resolutions Against Biden
OANN: AZGOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward Gives Arizona Audit Update after Yesterday’s News – “I Hope That The Attorney General Delivers” (VIDEO)
Cutting Corners: Liberals Mindlessly Rejoice as FDA Fully Approves Pfizer Vaccine Despite Poor Results; Skipped Key Clinical Trials and Advisory Committee Review
Source Links;
https://banned.video/watch?id=61243250ad78c1675943c02b
https://banned.video/watch?id=6124190bad78c16759421c57
https://banned.video/watch?id=612387284a5b1f663eb13459
https://banned.video/watch?id=6123242ef3b5b064fd2b471d
https://banned.video/watch?id=6122b1c7b77f1963c170d2f7
https://banned.video/watch?id=611d389c8473755afd28c53a
https://banned.video/watch?id=6120601b3bd8b3625605e841
https://banned.video/watch?id=611ebc621f22cd5e74a9c357
https://banned.video/watch?id=611e9aa9f4d8bd5dc7148d73
https://banned.video/watch?id=611e933df4d8bd5dc7145179
https://banned.video/watch?id=611e9271f4d8bd5dc7144206
https://banned.video/watch?id=611da0699dcb155bcf24d055
https://banned.video/watch?id=611d6edf9dcb155bcf2211f4
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/congresswoman-introduces-three-impeachment-resolutions-biden/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/oann-azgop-chairwoman-kelli-ward-gives-arizona-audit-update-yesterdays-news-hope-attorney-general-delivers-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/cutting-corners-liberals-mindlessly-rejoice-fda-fully-approves-pfizer-vaccine-despite-poor-results-skipped-key-clinical-trials-advisory-committee-review/
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