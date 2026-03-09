© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you work at home, you understand all about the Cat Tax!
Check out this hilarious song! Your Cat Tax Is Due!
Cat Tax
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, production, arrangement, style choice, video animation, lyrics, and AI voice/music
At least 20 times a day, somethings keeping me off track
In the middle of a project, in the middle of a snack
In the middle of a phone call, in the middle of the loo
The ruler of this house, he makes up all the rules
Chorus
"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due
If you want to get work done, this is what you do
I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches
And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets
I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen
stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete
If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot
There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"
meow
verse
If he's the king of the hill, I'm the queen of the can opener
There will be no work today, until I open another
He's starving for attention, and you'd think he's never fed
At least 20 times a day, he gets in my face and says
Chorus
Meow,
"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due
If you want to get work done, this is what you do
I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches
And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets
I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen
stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete
If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot
There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"
meow
Bridge
I feed him so well, i clean up all his poo
I buy him all the toys, and still he sings this tune
Chorus
meow
"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due
If you want to get work done, this is what you do
I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches
And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets
I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen
stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete
If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot
There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due
There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"
meow