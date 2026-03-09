If you work at home, you understand all about the Cat Tax!

Check out this hilarious song! Your Cat Tax Is Due!



Cat Tax

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My concept, idea, production, arrangement, style choice, video animation, lyrics, and AI voice/music





At least 20 times a day, somethings keeping me off track



In the middle of a project, in the middle of a snack



In the middle of a phone call, in the middle of the loo



The ruler of this house, he makes up all the rules



Chorus



"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due



If you want to get work done, this is what you do



I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches



And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets



I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen



stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete



If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot



There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"



meow







verse

If he's the king of the hill, I'm the queen of the can opener



There will be no work today, until I open another



He's starving for attention, and you'd think he's never fed



At least 20 times a day, he gets in my face and says







Chorus



Meow,





"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due



If you want to get work done, this is what you do



I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches



And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets



I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen



stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete



If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot



There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"







meow





Bridge

I feed him so well, i clean up all his poo

I buy him all the toys, and still he sings this tune





Chorus

meow





"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due



If you want to get work done, this is what you do



I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches



And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets



I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen



stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete



If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot



There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due







There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"



meow











