Cat Tax - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
40 views • 1 day ago

If you work at home, you understand all about the Cat Tax!
Check out this hilarious song!  Your Cat Tax Is Due!

Cat Tax
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, production, arrangement, style choice, video animation, lyrics, and AI voice/music


At least 20 times a day, somethings keeping me off track

In the middle of a project, in the middle of a snack

In the middle of a phone call, in the middle of the loo

The ruler of this house, he makes up all the rules

Chorus

"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due

If you want to get work done,  this is what you do

I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches

And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets

I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen

stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete

If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot

There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"

meow



verse
If he's the king of the hill, I'm the queen of the can opener

There will be no work today, until I open another 

He's starving for attention, and you'd think he's never fed

At least 20 times a day, he gets in my face and says 



Chorus

Meow,


"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due

If you want to get work done,  this is what you do

I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches

And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets

I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen

stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete

If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot

There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"



meow


Bridge
I feed him so well, i clean up all his poo
I buy him all the toys, and still he sings this tune


Chorus
meow


"There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due

If you want to get work done,  this is what you do

I want all the kitty treats, and all the belly scratches

And If I don't get my way, I will flash my furry assets

I will meow into your face, block your whole computer screen

stand upon your keyboard, press control alt delete

If you want to get work done, just hand over the loot

There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due



There's a Cat Tax...(a what?), and your Cat Tax is due"

meow





comedyfunnyaiwork at homecat bluescat taxpersian cat
