Maricopa Election Audit Update IX

The Trojan Horse, with alleged expertise in election technology and security, Ryan Macias, actually got his feet onto the floor of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and his hands and eyes into the operations. A couple of days later, a six-page letter found its way to the Arizona Senate’s representative, Ken Bennett, with demands that they fix the terrible things which were witnessed by Hobbs’ three observers – the two nonprofit election integrity thugs and Ryan Macias – or else they would end up back in court.

This is what the Democrats’ objective was all along. Get somebody with election technology and security expertise of some sort onto the floor of the audit and then let the sabotage begin. He, Macias, could then testify in front of a judge, as an expert witness, what he saw on the floor of the forensic audit. Macias was the Democrats’ Trojan Horse.