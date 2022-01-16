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Inside the Wicked Satanic Pedophile 'Saga' of Jeffrey Epstein: The Arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell [Jul 5, 2020]
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117 views • January 16, 2022
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'! (Description from 60 Minutes Australia below)
Jeffrey Epstein 'little black book': https://epsteinsblackbook.com/
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1508273-jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book-redacted
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jeffrey+epstein+little+black+book&;t=h_&ia=web
1971 names https://epsteinsblackbook.com/all-names
1. dec. 2021 Jeffrey Epstein introduced me to Trump at 14, Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-introduced-trump-14-ghislaine-maxwell-accuser-says-rcna7253
21. dec. 2021 Maxwell case logs show how frequently Trump flew on Epstein jets; Bill Clinton, too
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article256740662.html
21. dec. 2021 Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein, flight logs reveal
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-eric-trump-private-jet-jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-2021-12
--
There was little Jeffrey Epstein wouldn't do to satisfy his lust for young women and girls. It included spending millions of dollars masterminding a worldwide sex-trafficking operation.
Countless innocent lives were destroyed.
A year ago Epstein was arrested and a month later he died in custody. Investigators though refused to let this scandal go to the grave with him.
Instead they shifted their attention to his high-profile friends.
One of them is the Queen's son, Prince Andrew, who continues to dodge requests from the FBI for an interview.
But late this week there was a significant breakthrough in the case with the arrest of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
She's accused of being Epstein's right-hand woman and has been charged with multiple child sex offences.
As Tara Brown reports, for the first time in a long time, the victims in this wicked saga are feeling relief rather than terror.
12,267,552 views Jul 5, 2020
60 Minutes Australia
4.07M subscribers
https://youtu.be/P-9hO4wF_xw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
Jeffrey Epstein 'little black book': https://epsteinsblackbook.com/
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1508273-jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book-redacted
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=jeffrey+epstein+little+black+book&;t=h_&ia=web
1971 names https://epsteinsblackbook.com/all-names
1. dec. 2021 Jeffrey Epstein introduced me to Trump at 14, Ghislaine Maxwell accuser says
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/jeffrey-epstein-introduced-trump-14-ghislaine-maxwell-accuser-says-rcna7253
21. dec. 2021 Maxwell case logs show how frequently Trump flew on Epstein jets; Bill Clinton, too
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article256740662.html
21. dec. 2021 Donald Trump once brought his 11-year-old son Eric onto a flight with Jeffrey Epstein, flight logs reveal
https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-eric-trump-private-jet-jeffrey-epstein-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-2021-12
--
There was little Jeffrey Epstein wouldn't do to satisfy his lust for young women and girls. It included spending millions of dollars masterminding a worldwide sex-trafficking operation.
Countless innocent lives were destroyed.
A year ago Epstein was arrested and a month later he died in custody. Investigators though refused to let this scandal go to the grave with him.
Instead they shifted their attention to his high-profile friends.
One of them is the Queen's son, Prince Andrew, who continues to dodge requests from the FBI for an interview.
But late this week there was a significant breakthrough in the case with the arrest of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
She's accused of being Epstein's right-hand woman and has been charged with multiple child sex offences.
As Tara Brown reports, for the first time in a long time, the victims in this wicked saga are feeling relief rather than terror.
12,267,552 views Jul 5, 2020
60 Minutes Australia
4.07M subscribers
https://youtu.be/P-9hO4wF_xw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
Keywords
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