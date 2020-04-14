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Coronavirus Edition COVID19 SHTF Prepping for Gun Owners: Pistols
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158 views • April 14, 2020
#shootingitwiththesarge
#shootingitwiththesargepodcast
WATCH THIS: https://youtu.be/7uc58O7Y79Q
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Coronavirus Edition COVID19 SHTF Prepping for Gun Owners: Pistols
In a SHTF situation these would be my go to pistols.
KSCA Glock 45: https://youtu.be/fKAlhDLuXc4
Black Heart Tactical Holsters: https://youtu.be/puAhgDQNQAc
Safariland 578 GLS Pro Fit Holster: https://youtu.be/OtYDPVLcuIg
The BEST Ankle Holster: Galco Ankle Glove https://youtu.be/yzMxSA-cyW8
#shootingitwiththesargepodcast
WATCH THIS: https://youtu.be/7uc58O7Y79Q
**************************************************************************************************************
Coronavirus Edition COVID19 SHTF Prepping for Gun Owners: Pistols
In a SHTF situation these would be my go to pistols.
KSCA Glock 45: https://youtu.be/fKAlhDLuXc4
Black Heart Tactical Holsters: https://youtu.be/puAhgDQNQAc
Safariland 578 GLS Pro Fit Holster: https://youtu.be/OtYDPVLcuIg
The BEST Ankle Holster: Galco Ankle Glove https://youtu.be/yzMxSA-cyW8
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