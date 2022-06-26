George Webb at the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau (via the G7 Summit)

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George talks about TAG AND TRACE... listen closely.
I got stopped on the way to the G7 at Oberau. So I went to the NATO Spy School in Oberammergau as a fall back. Kissinger set up the Benassis here at IG Farben South.
George Webb - Investigative Journalist (Twitter) (https://twitter.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1541052164763799556)