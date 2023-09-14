Create New Account
A HUMAN BODY NUKE - SV40 PART 2 (SHARE)
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Remarque88


Sep 14, 2023


"AIDS" WAS THE SECOND BIGGEST HUMAN IN VIVO STUDY IN HISTORY

1974 PAPER - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4364530/

PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC388203/pdf/pnas00057-0244.pdf

1981 PAPER - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/

PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/pdf/nar00415-0197.pdf

1993 HUMAN SV40 IN VITRO STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7509623/

AIDS TIMELINE - https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/06/420686/40-years-aids-timeline-epidemic

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/SN1RNB1mkUKZ/

canceraidsnukehuman bodysv40remarque88

