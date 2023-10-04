Create New Account
Anna Perez: INVASION!
Mckenna
311 Subscribers
94 views
Published 19 hours ago

 WRONGTHINK: America Faces Reality Check: Not All Cultures Are Created Equal

It’s not the best and the brightest that are walking through our border, it’s rapists and murderers who are simply incompatible with a civil, Christian society. To make matters worse, soon, these people will make up the majority in America. Thus, we will soon become just as uncivil as the countries THEY are fleeing. The great replacement theory is real.

